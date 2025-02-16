Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 32582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $707.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

