iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

