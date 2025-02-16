iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

