iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 717,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

DVY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. 311,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

