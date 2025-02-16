iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $336.69 and last traded at $336.41, with a volume of 42135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

