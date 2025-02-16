iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

