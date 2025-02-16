iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,878. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $673.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

