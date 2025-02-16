iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Erickson Financial Group LLC

Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 304,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

