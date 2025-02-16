iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 22.8% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $53,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
