iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

