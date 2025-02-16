iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $613.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.02. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

