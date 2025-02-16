iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Reduced by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
IBIT stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
