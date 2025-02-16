iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Reduced by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 0.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

IBIT stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.