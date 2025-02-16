iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 354,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TLT stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.