iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

