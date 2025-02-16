iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.85 and last traded at $101.83, with a volume of 6971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

