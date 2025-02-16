iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 195,246 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Insider Activity

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

