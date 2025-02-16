iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after acquiring an additional 195,246 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the period.
Shares of IRTC stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.29.
In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
