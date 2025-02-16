Iradimed’s (IRMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Iradimed Stock Performance

IRMD stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iradimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. The trade was a 36.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iradimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 475,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Iradimed by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,635 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth about $2,319,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

