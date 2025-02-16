ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,918,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 5,419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.
ioneer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GSCCF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.10. 19,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. ioneer has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.
About ioneer
