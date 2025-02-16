ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,918,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 5,419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

ioneer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GSCCF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.10. 19,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. ioneer has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.

Get ioneer alerts:

About ioneer

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.