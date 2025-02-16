Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Increased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

