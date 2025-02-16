Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI opened at $10.06 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.