Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $221.56 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $221.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

