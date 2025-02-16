Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KBWR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

