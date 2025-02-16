Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,186,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212,645 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 337,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 59,929 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 28,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,262. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.