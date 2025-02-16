International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

