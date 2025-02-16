Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Posts Earnings Results

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $140 billion for the quarter.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of INTV opened at $0.25 on Friday. Integrated Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

Earnings History for Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

