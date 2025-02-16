Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

