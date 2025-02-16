Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells 12,146 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,040. The trade was a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

