Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells $2,132,598.60 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after buying an additional 700,332 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after buying an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,985,000 after buying an additional 87,857 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.