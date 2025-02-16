Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells $2,132,598.60 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after buying an additional 700,332 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after buying an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,985,000 after buying an additional 87,857 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.