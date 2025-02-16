Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 552,422 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,173,422.72. The trade was a 29.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AI opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

