Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) EVP Sells 8,771 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $2,585,603.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $291.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.85.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 119.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

