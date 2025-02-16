Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.22. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 13,000 shares trading hands.

Innovotech Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Innovotech Company Profile

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

