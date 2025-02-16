IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 10.8% Higher – Here’s Why

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 171,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 349,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$46.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.93.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

