IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $444.53 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.11.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

