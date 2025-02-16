Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals accounts for 0.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 200,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

