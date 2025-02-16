Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals accounts for 0.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 200,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HBM opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.74. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBM
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.