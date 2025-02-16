Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.19. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $133.92.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.