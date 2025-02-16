Howard Bailey Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

