Hourglass Capital LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

