Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HXL opened at $65.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.