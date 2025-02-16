HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 1,766,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,579.1 days.
HelloFresh Price Performance
Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $11.56 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.
