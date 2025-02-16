HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,368,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 1,766,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,579.1 days.

HelloFresh Price Performance

Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $11.56 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

