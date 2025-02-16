Hecla Mining Announces Dividends on Common Stock and Preferred StockOn February 13, 2025, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing significant updates regarding dividends on its shares of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Hecla Mining’s 8K filing here.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More