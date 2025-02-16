Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,750 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 8.5% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

Free Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

