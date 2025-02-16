Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 2.3% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,552,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,055,000 after acquiring an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Teck Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 57.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 178.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

