Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $15,548,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 4,495,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,860. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

