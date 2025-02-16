Healthcare Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Tempus AI, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, Vertiv, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies within the healthcare industry, which includes companies involved in providing medical services, developing pharmaceuticals, manufacturing medical equipment, and managing healthcare facilities. Investors interested in healthcare stocks may be attracted by potential growth opportunities, regulatory approval for new products, and market demand for healthcare services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $10.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 22,625,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,205,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.88. 9,298,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,461,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,912,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,321,267. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $4.61 on Thursday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.30. 4,703,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

