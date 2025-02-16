Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of HOG opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

