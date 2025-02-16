Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.37 and traded as low as $43.75. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2,330 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

