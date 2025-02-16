Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
