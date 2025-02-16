Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,488.0 days.

Gruma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $16.20 on Friday. Gruma has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Read More

