Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Graystone shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Graystone Price Performance

About Graystone

(Get Free Report)

The Graystone Company, Inc, a financial services company, provides mortgage services and investment solutions. It offers home purchase, home refinance, and commercial lending solutions. The company is based in Plantation, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.