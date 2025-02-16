Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,609,000 after acquiring an additional 207,338 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Glaukos by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,521. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

View Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $153.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $163.71.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.